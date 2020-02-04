New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed April 14 for hearing a plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain MP Ehsan Jafri, saying that the matter had been adjourned many times and will have to heard someday. In her plea, Zakia Jafri has challenged the SIT’s clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots.

The bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari posted the matter for hearing in April as Zakia’s counsel sought an adjournment and urged the court to post it after the Holi vacation.

When advocate Aparna Bhat, appearing for Zakia Jafri, told the court that the matter is contentious, the bench said, “It has been adjourned so many times, whatever it is, we will have to hear it someday. Take one date and make sure you all are available.”

Ehsan Jafri was among the 68 people killed at Gulberg Society on February 28, 2002, a day after the S-6 Coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra killing 59 people and triggering riots in Gujarat.

Stating that there was ‘no prosecutable evidence’ against them, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 8, 2012, filed a closure report giving a clean chit to PM Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials.