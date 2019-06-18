New Delhi: A special court in Prayagraj on Tuesday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment and acquitted one person in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case. Due to security reasons, the verdict was announced in Naini Central Jail, where all the accused are imprisoned.

Thirteen years after the demolition of Babri Masjid, the disputed complex was attacked by armed terrorists, allegedly belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

2005 Ayodhya terror attack case: Prayagraj Special Court sentences four convicts to life imprisonment and acquits one person.

Posing as devotees of Lord Ram, the militants first boarded an SUV which they abandoned in Faizabad where they hired a jeep along with a driver. According to a statement by the driver, the terrorists visited the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on July 5 where they conducted a recce.

Forcing the driver out of the vehicle, they stormed to the site, bumping into the security cordon. They also threw a grenade at the site.

A pilgrim guide was killed in the explosion. The five terrorists then entered the Mata Sita Rasoi while firing indiscriminately.

Seven CRPF soldiers had also received serious injuries.