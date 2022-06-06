Varanasi Serial Blast: Ghaziabad Court on Monday sentenced 2006 Varanasi serial blasts convicted terrorist Waliullah Khan to death penalty and life imprisonment, news agency ANI reported. The accused was convicted in the Varanasi bomb blast case in which over 18 people were killed and over 100 injured.Also Read - Hajj 2022: First Flight From UP's Lucknow Takes Off With 377 Pilgrims. Deets Here.

Mohammad Waliullah, a resident of Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, was arrested by police after the blast took place and the trial of his cases were held in Ghaziabad after lawyers in Varanasi declined to defend him. He was found guilty by a Ghaziabad court on June 4.

Waliullah Khan was held guilty in two different cases related to serial bomb blasts in Varanasi in 2006 in which 20 people were killed and more than 100 were injured. The first blast took place at 6.15 pm inside the Sankat Mochak temple on March 7, 2006 and the second bomb exploded outside the first-class retiring room at Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station 15 minutes later.

According to Rediff News report from 2006, a third live bomb was unearthed in Gudaulia residential locality which was diffused. It further quoted an intelligence official at the time saying that a fourth bomb was also recovered at Varanasi’s famous Gangaghat.