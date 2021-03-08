New Delhi: A court here has convicted Ariz Khan alias Junaid for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the 2008 Batla House encounter case, saying that the ‘prosecution has successfully proved the case’. Also Read - Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Marries a Science Teacher, Couple Pledge to Donate More Wealth

Khan had managed to escape the Batla House encounter in 2008. However, he was nabbed by Delhi Police Special Cell in 2018.

