New Delhi: In a significant development to the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, the local court on Friday announced death sentence for the four accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts case which had killed more than 80 people in Rajasthan’s capital city.

The four accused who will be hanged to death include Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman, and Salman. The court has, meanwhile, acquitted one person in the case. The serial blasts in Jaipur had left over 170 injured.