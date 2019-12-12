New Delhi: In another indication that the four convicts on death row in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case will be executed soon, prison officers in Tihar Jail, where the four are lodged, have, according to reports, have begun arrangements to carry out the execution.

In fact, officials are said to have received 15 letters, including two from outside India, of those who have volunteered to carry out the death sentence. This comes after it emerged that the authorities were in talks with other prisons to hire a hangman for the purpose as they did not have one at Tihar.

According to reports, the officials have received letters from Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, two from London and one from the US. Of those who have ‘volunteered,’ there is a senior citizen, an advocate and a Chartered Accountant (CA). However, reports further state, if a need arises, a jail officer will carry out the hanging, just like in the case of Parliament Attack convict Afzal Guru, who was executed on February 9, 2013.

In recent days, a social activist from Shimla and a head constable from Tamil Nadu have expressed their desire to hang the four convicts.

Hectic developments have taken place in the case in recent days. While two of the convicts, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur, have filed mercy plea to the President and review petition in the Supreme Court, respectively, Buxar central jail in Bihar has been approached to prepare the hanging ropes.

The Centre has recommended President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy petition of the accused, after recommendations from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi government respectively.

The four convicts, along with Ram Singh, who committed suicide in his cell in Tihar in March 2013, and a juvenile, had gang-raped a medical intern on board a moving bus on December 16, 2012; the girl succumbed to her injuries 13 days later. The incident had triggered massive outrage as well as public protests across the nation.