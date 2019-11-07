New Delhi: One of the convicts on death row in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case has filed a mercy petition before President Ramnath Kovind, days after the four convicts were informed by the Tihar Jail administration that they had exercised all legal options and mercy petition to the President was the only way left for them to try and avoid gallows.

Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma, lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest, is the one to have filed the mercy plea. The four had received a notice in this regard on October 29. Three of them are lodged in Tihar, while one is lodged in Mandoli Jail. According to news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), which quoted Tihar Director General (DG), Sandeep Goel, two of the remaining convicts will file curative petitions, while the fourth will seek a review of the court’s decision.

The four were part of a group, which also included a juvenile, that gang-raped and tortured a medical intern, who was returning home after watching a film with her friend, onboard a bus on the night of December 16, 2012. Her friend, too, was beaten up. The rea

While the prime accused Ram Singh committed suicide in his cell in Tihar in March 2013, four of the remaining five accused were convicted by the Delhi High Court in September 2013 and sentenced to death. The juvenile convict walked out of a correction facility after completing his sentence under the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) in December 2015.

In May 2017, the Supreme Court, too, held the four guilty and confirmed their death sentence. In July last year, it turned down a mercy petition by three of the convicts.