New Delhi: Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora on Friday adjourned a Patiala House Court hearing of a petition filed by Nirbhaya’s parents seeking death sentence and execution of all the four gangrape convicts to December 18, stated a report. “When we have fought for 7 years, we can wait for another week. On 18 December, their (convicts in the case) death warrant will be issued,” said Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, to news agency ANI on Friday,

A year has passed since the execution petition was filed against the four convicts, noted Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer of the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya case. Pointing out at the ‘malafide intention’ of the convicts in delaying justice to the Nirbhaya victim, the lawyer noted that it is up to the Patiala House Court to decide on carrying out the death sentence. “The execution petition was filed in this court exactly a year ago. Since last year, the court has been issuing notice to them (convicts). They are deliberately delaying justice to the victim. To avoid the delay, we will request the court that the death sentence should be executed,” Kushwaha was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on Friday. Earlier in the day, the four convicts were produced before the court before Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora adjourned the hearing to December 18.

The victim, a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and murdered on December 16, 2012, by six men on a moving bus in south Delhi. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail. The rest of the convicts are facing the gallows. The Supreme Court had confirmed capital punishment for the four men in 2017.

