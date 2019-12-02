New Delhi: The mother of the 2012 Delhi rape and murder victim welcomed Delhi government’s decision to reject a mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the case, stated a report.

“I welcome Delhi government’s decision to recommend rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. I hope soon the accused will be hanged to death soon,” said Asha Devi, the mother of 2012 Delhi rape and murder victim, as quoted by news agency ANI on Monday.

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent Telangana rape and murder case, Asha Devi asked the administration to reflect on why such incidents re-occur. “Rape and murder of woman veterinarian was barbaric. Unlike us who had to fight for 7 years, she should get justice soon. The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur,” Asha Devi said, according to news agency ANI.