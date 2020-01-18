New Delhi: In a significant development in 2013 Gudiya rape case, the Karkardooma court on Saturday held two accused guilty under sections of attempt to murder, rape and kidnapping. The quantum of punishment will be announced on January 30.

Pronouncing the judgement in the case, which had shook the entire nation seven years ago, the court noted,”In our society, minor girls are worshiped as goddess on certain occasions but in the present case the victim child had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.”

“The crime against the victim was committed in a most grotesque and revolting manner and the collective conscience of the community was shaken,” the court added while convicting the two accused, – Manoj Kumar and Pradeep – guilty.

Reacting over the judgement, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said,”Both the accused were convicted in Gudiya rape case. It took 7 years. We have to fix this system as soon as possible.”

गुड़िया रेप केस में दोनों आरोपियों को दोषी पाया गया। 7 साल लग गए। हमें मिल कर इस व्यवस्था को जल्द से जल्द ठीक करना होगा। अगर हम चाहते हैं कि हमारी बहन बेटियों के साथ हैवानियत करने वाली मानसिकता खत्म हो, तो रेप केसेस में 6 महीनों के अंदर सजा हो ऐसी व्यवस्था बनानी होगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2020

On April 15, 2013, just four months after the brutal gangrape and murder of Nirbhaya, a five-year-old girl, who was named Gudiya by sections of the media, was kidnapped and gangraped by her neighbour and his friend in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar.

The girl, went missing and when her parents approached the police, officials told them to look for her themselves.The minor was found two days later, on April 17 from a neighbour’s rented accommodation — where the crime took place.

She was in an unconscious state and was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS in a critical state. The accused had also inserted candles and bottles in her private parts leading to grievous injuries.