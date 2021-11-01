New Delhi: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on October 27 convicted nine of the 10 accused persons in 2013 Patna’s Gandhi Maidan serial bomb blasts case in which six people died and 80 were injured.Also Read - COVID-19′s Global Death Toll Tops 5 Million in Under 2 Years

The quantum of punishment was announced today where four accused were to be hanged and two are sentenced to life imprisonment and two to 10 years imprisonment. 1 accused is sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

The blasts took place during the "Hunkar" rally of the then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. While six of the blasts had taken place around the venue of the rally, two bombs went off within 150 metre of the platform from where Modi delivered his speech. The last bomb went off at 12.25 pm — 20 minutes before Modi and top BJP leaders took the stage. Four live bombs were later discovered near the venue.