New Delhi: The National Investigtion Agency (NIA)’s special court on Wednesday delivered the verdict in the deadly 2013 Gandhi Maidan serial blasts at the venue of then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s “Hunkar” rally. As many as six people were killed and over 90 injured in the serial blasts that rocked the capital city of Bihar on October 27, 2013.

The rally however went on with Modi delivering the address, thanks to which a stampede was avoided at the packed Gandhi Maidan. The speech also calmed the nerves of the people present there.

The NIA took up the case on November 6, 2013, and after probing the incident, it filed a charge sheet against the 11 accused on August 21, 2014. The NIA said that the accused had planned the Patna blasts after they failed to get close to Modi during his previous rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Nine Indian Mujahideen (IM) suspects and a Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were made accused in the case. The accused were identified as Numan Ansari, Haider Ali alias “Black Beauty”, Mohammed Mujibullah Ansari, Umar Siddiqui, Azharuddin Qureshi, Ahmed Hussain, Faqruddin, Mohammed Iftekhar Alam, and a minor, whose identity has been protected.

One accused, Tariq Ansari died while trying to plant a bomb inside a public toilet in Patna. The accused are currently launched in a Patna jail.

The minor accused was sentenced on October 12, 2017 for three years by the Juvenile Justice Board after being found guilty of involvement in multiple blasts.