Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday postponed actor Malayalam movie actor Dileep’s anticipatory bail till Tuesday (January 18) and restrains police from arresting him for allegedly threatening officials probing ‘2017 actress assault case’. The Court said it needs to check the statement made by film director Balachandra Kumar, on which the case is based upon.Also Read - Allow Second Covishield Dose After 4 Weeks From First for Early Recipient, Kerala HC Appeal to Centre

The case pertains to an alleged abduction and sexual assault of a popular actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, inside a moving car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, near Kochi. The perpetrators had allegedly recorded the act and later dropped her off at an actor-director’s house. Also Read - Kerala HC Restrains US Based IT Firm From Analysing, Processing Data of COVID-19 Patients

The actress knew the primary perpetrator, a man named Pulsar Suni, and filed a complaint against him. Suni, a history sheeter, along with other accused, was arrested the following week, and the first charge sheet in the case was filed by the police in April 2017. Also Read - Retired Kerala HC Judge's Security Withdrawn For 'Criticising' Government Policies

Actor Dileep’s name came up in the case two months later when a etter allegedly sent by him to Suni surfaced. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 after an SIT found his involvment in the crime for the purpose of extracting revenge on the victim for reportedly informing his then-wife Manju Warrier about his alleged affair with co-star Kavya Madhavan. Dileep was granted bail after spending 85 days in jail.

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered a new case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials in connection with the actress assault case.

They were booked under IPC sections 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people). Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep’s brother and Suraj, Dileep’s brother-in-law are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

The case was registered after some audio clips of Dileep and other accused surfaced in which Dileep and others allegedly threatened officials investigating the actress assault case.

At the same time, Balachandra Kumar, a film director has also given a statement against Dileep on this. After this, DySP Baiju Paulose, the investigating officer of the actress assault case filed a complaint with the Crime Branch against Dileep following which the Crime Branch registered a case against Dileep and five others.

The FIR submitted in the Court alleged that the actor had said that the investigating officers Baiju Paulose, Sudarshan, Sandhya, and Sojan are going to suffer. FIR also says that Dileep conspired to chop off the hand of Sudarshan, another investigating officer. Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy.

(With Inputs from ANI)