New Delhi: The Rajasthan government has filed an appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against a lower court order acquitting all six accused in the 2017 Alwar lynching case.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, Major RP Singh, Additional Advocate General (A-G) of Rajasthan, said, “Three days back, that is on October 14, the state government filed an appeal against the lower court’s judgment.”

On August 14, a trial court in Alwar had acquitted all the six accused giving them benefit of doubt, slamming the Alwar Police for ‘botched’ investigation and the prosecution for failing to produce key documents in the court to prove charges.

Amid outrage over the verdict, the Rajasthan government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case afresh and look into the reasons behind the acquittal of the accused. The SIT had submitted its report to the government in September, in which it pointed multiple lapses in the police probe and blamed the investigating officers for a ‘shoddy’ investigation.

Pehlu Khan’s family, on October 3, had filed a separate appeal in the High Court against the Alwar court’s verdict.

55-year-old Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer from Nuh in Haryana, was beaten up by cow vigilantes on April 1, 2017, on Delhi-Jaipur highway while he was transporting cows from Jaipur to his home. He succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital in Alwar three days later.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, triggering massive outrage across the country.