Patna: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Patna, on Friday sentenced three terrorists with links to proscribed terror outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to life imprisonment and jailed five others for 10 years for their involvement in the IED explosion in Bodh Gaya's Mahabodhi temple in January 2018, when Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, along with several Buddhist pilgrims, were camping in the town to participate in the month-long Kalachakra puja.

The eight JMB terrorists were convicted on December 10, an NIA official told news agency PTI. As per NIA official, three JMB Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali, and Nur Alam were awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 39,000 each. The special court slapped a fine of Rs 36, 000 each against Mustafizur Rahman alias Shaheen alias Tuhin Ali and Mohammad Adil Sheikh alias Asadullah alias Abdulla long with 10 years in jail.

Arif Hussain alias Ataur Sayeed alias Alamgir Sheikh , Abdul Karim alias Korim Sheikh alias Iqbal Fantu Sheikh and Dilwar Hossain alias Umar Hasan were fined Rs 34,000 each along with 10 yerars in jail.

The trial against the ninth remaining charge-sheeted accused Mohammad Jahidul Islam alias Kausar Mizanul Islam alias Bada Bhai from Bangladesh is still on.

The case was registered in February 2018 regarding planting of three IEDs in and around the Bodh Gaya temple complex premises. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against three accused in September 2018. A supplementary charge sheet against the remaining six accused was filed in January 2019.

Notably, this was the second IED blast inside Bodh Gaya temple. The first incident occurred in July 2013 all Indian Mujahideen members had planted IEDs inside the temple. Five people, including two Buddhist monks, were injured in the incident.

