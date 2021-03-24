Faridabad: The district sessions court in Faridabad on Wednesday convicted prime accused Tausif and his friend Rehan in the Nikita Tomar murder case. Meanwhile, the court has acquitted the third accused Azruddin, who had supplied weapon used in the murder of the 20-year-old girl on October 26 last year. The quantum of sentence for the convicts will be pronounced on Friday (March 26). Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Criticises Mirzapur Makers For 'Glorifying Criminals' Over Nikita Tomar Murder Case

Tomar, was shot dead in daylight on October 26, 2020, by her school mate in the Faridabad district of Haryana. She was shot dead outside her college while she was returning home from college, triggering a public uproar. Both accused Tausif and Rehan were arrested a day after the crime.

A five-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the murder submitted a 700-page charge sheet in the local court. "The charge sheet contains digital, forensic and material evidence, besides statements of 60 witnesses, including a woman," a police official told the media.

In a related development, Home Minister Anil Vij informed the Assembly here on Friday that the police was investigating ‘love jihad’ angle to the crime. “There have been complaints of first trapping women in love and then forcing them to change religion. I have asked officials to collect data on such cases of change of religion after marriage,” he said.

According to the Minister, Tausif, 22, belongs to a political family. In 2018, he allegedly attempted to kidnap Nikita, following which an FIR was registered.

“But it was taken back due to pressure. He is a relative of one of the members of this House,” Vij said.

He said that the state will bring a law against ‘love jihad’.

Soon after the crime, Police Commissioner OP Singh had formed 10 teams from the Crime Branch to arrest the culprits.

The victim’s family claimed that she was attacked by Tausif who was infatuated with her and committed the crime after she refused his proposals repeatedly. The other accused is his accomplie, they said.

After the killing, massive protests were held in the Haryana town, with the protestors seeking strict action against the accused. The victim’s mother, who also sat on protest, had allegedly said that she won’t cremate her daughter until the two accused were killed in an encounter.

Friends of the woman too held protests outside her college to demand stringent punishment to the culprits.