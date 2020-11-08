New Delhi: Soon after Biden, the former two-term vice president, won the US Presidential elections to be the 46th President of the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other leaders to congratulate the Democrat. Also Read - Four Years of Demonetisation: PM Modi Hails Transparency, Congress Calls it 'National Tragedy'

PM Modi asserted that as Vice President his contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable and India will look forward to work closely together.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights."

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

The Prime Minister also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris saying her success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans.

Congratulating Harris, Modi said, “Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”