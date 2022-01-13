New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shortlisted names for 37 out of the 40 seats for 2022 Goa Election and some seats will be finalised soon after more discussion, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik said. Goa will go to polls on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.Also Read - Goa Polls 2022: BJP Eyes 3rd Consecutive Term As TMC, AAP And Regional Parties Spice Up Battle

“We have shortlisted names for recommendation to the party’s parliamentary board for 37 seats. Some seats will be finalised soon after more discussion,” Naik was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. The final list of candidates, Naik said, would be declared by the BJP parliamentary board in Delhi soon.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade are scheduled to leave for Delhi on Friday to attend the BJP’s parliamentary board meeting on January 16. Voting in all 40 seats in Goa will take place on February 14. The last date for filing of nominations is January 21.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis, BJP’s election in-charge for Goa, said Utpal Parrikar, does not qualify for an election ticket just because he is the son of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar.

“Manohar Parrikar did a lot of work to establish the BJP in Goa. But just because you are Manohar Parrikar’s or anybody’s son doesn’t mean you will get a BJP ticket. If he/she has the work to show for it, we will think about it. But a decision regarding this is not going to be taken by me. It will be taken by the Parliamentary board,” Fadnavis said.

Sitting BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate is tipped to get ticket for the Panaji seat for the upcoming Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 14. Manohar Parrikar had represented the seat from 1994 and was undefeated until his death in 2019.

The BJP, which is in power, is looking for a third-consecutive term even as Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are going full throttle to make a mark in the electoral politics in 2022 Goa polls.

Two regional outfits will also be trying their luck for the first time – Revolutionary Goans and Goencho Avaaz. Besides them, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are also in the battle. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) announced it would contest the forthcoming Goa polls in an alliance with the TMC. Meanwhile, the Congress and the Goa Forward Party had also sealed a pre-poll alliance.

(With inputs from IANS)