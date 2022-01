New Delhi: In a major blow to Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. The development comes days after BJP saw back-to-back exits of ministers and party MLAs. Former UP ministers from Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet Dara Singh Chauhan and Swami Prasad Maurya joined Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the high-octane battle.Also Read - Akhilesh Yadav to Contest UP Assembly Elections 2022, His First State Polls: Sources