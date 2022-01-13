New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party after the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a string of resignations and said “not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave the party”. Three ministers from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet and several other BJP MLAs resigned in the past two-three days ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.Also Read - Ahead of Polls, Infighting Continues in UP BJP as Dharam Singh Saini, Minister No 3 Resigns From Yogi Cabinet

Reacting to the development, Sharad Pawar said it has come to his attention that “four more BJP MLAs will quit” Yogi Adityanath’s team today (January 13). “Not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave the party. Take Uttar Pradesh, for example, 13 MLAs are leaving BJP to join another party. I have come to know that 4 BJP MLAs are leaving it today itself,” Sharad Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - UP Election 2022: Congress Names Mother of 2017 Unnao Rape Victim As Poll Candidate

Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday became the third minister from Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet to resign from the post ahead of the much-hyped Uttar Pradesh polls. Dharam Singh Saini was the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration. Saini, who represents the Nakud Assembly seat, returned the security cover and residence allotted to him by the state government.

After sending his resignation to the Governor, Dharam Singh Saini went to meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. In his resignation letter, Saini had also levelled the same allegation that his ex-colleagues had levelled against the Yogi Adityanath government.

The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit has witnessed a string of defections over the last few days, starting with cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya. At the time, Maurya had said that many more legislators would follow suit.

Dara Singh Chauhan, another minister from Yogi Adityanath’s ministry, had also announced his resignation on Wednesday. Moments after quitting from the post, Akhilesh Yadav posted a photo with Dara Singh Chauhan and welcomed him to the party.

Several BJP MLAs Roshan Lal Varma, Brijendra Prajapati, Bhagwati Sharan Sagar, Vinay Shakya and Avatar Singh Bhadana have left the party in the past two days.

After legislators belonging to the OBC category left the BJP, a Brahmin MLA Bala Prasad Awasthi who has also walked into the Samajwadi Party fold. Awasthi is a four-term MLA from Lakhimpur Kheri and a known Brahmin face in the Terai region. He also met Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday afternoon.