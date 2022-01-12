New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from the post. He is the second minister in Uttar Pradesh to quit the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet in the state ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.Also Read - Hospitalization Less For Omicron, Says Health Ministry; Delhi, Maharashtra And Bengal 'Emerging As States of Concern' | Key Points

In his resignation letter to the Governor, Dara Singh Chauhan said that the Yogi government had failed to address the aspirations of Dalits, OBCs, and weaker sections of society and was apathetic towards the problems of the youth. He further said that the government was mishandling reservations for Dalits.

"BJP formed govt with the support of Dalits, backward communities but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned. Next step would be to hold discussions with my society people and then take a call for future course of action," Dara Singh Chauhan told reporters moments after resigning from his post.

BJP formed govt with the support of Dalits, backward communities…but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned… Next step would be to hold discussions with my society people and then take a call for future course of action: BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan on resignation pic.twitter.com/t9Ma3vSHpM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2022

Dara Singh Chauhan, who held the Environment and Forest portfolio, is a former BSP MP who joined the BJP in 2015. He was elected from Mau and belongs to the OBCs. Chauhan’s resignation is yet another in the growing list of resignations in the Uttar Pradesh BJP. So far, six MLAs, including Swami Prasad Maurya, have stepped down from the party and if reports are to be believed, there are more in the line.

Former UP BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who had resigned on Tuesday, setting off a political storm said he will be joining Akhliesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on January 14. “I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, then BJP would not have to face this,” Maurya told reporters on Wednesday.

Swami Prasad Maurya said that his resignation had set off a storm in the BJP and had shaken the party. Maurya and three other MLAs-Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar announced their resignations on Tuesday (January 11). In his resignation letter addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya, a powerful OBC (Other Backward Class) leader and five-time MLA said that he was upset at the sidelining of Dalits and weaker sections of society.

“Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP,” Maurya tweeted.