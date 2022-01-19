New Delhi: Colonel Vijay Rawat, the younger brother of late CDS General Bipin Rawat, is likely to join BJP ahead of upcoming polls in Uttarakhand. Col Vijay Rawat said he met Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi and he will officially join BJP in a few days.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Vanraj - Malvika Hold Hands, Anupama Warns to Not Use Malvika For Business

"I met Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi. I shall officially join BJP in Dehradun in a few days," Colonel Vijay Rawat said, according to a report by India Today/Aaj Tak.

Col Vijay Rawat said if BJP allows him, he will contest in the 2022 Uttarakhand polls. "I want to work for the BJP. The ideology of our family is similar to that of the BJP. If BJP says so, I will contest elections also," Col Vijay Rawat said in the report.

The country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 armed forces personnel were killed in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu last year.