Enjoy Long Weekends In 2023 – Here’s How To Plan Your Holidays. Check Complete List Here

2023 is almost here and it is time to plan your calender for the new year. Get ready to indulge in some new activities and celebrate the new year with long weekend plans. If you plan your leaves accordingly then you can enjoy 5-6 day holiday and enjoy your vacation properly. Take a break from your busy schedule and take cue from here to that tour you always wanted.

JANUARY 2023

January 1: New Year’s Day

You can enjoy 5-day holiday if you take offs on December 30, 2022 and January 2, 2023.

January 14, Saturday: Lohari, Makar Sankranti

January 15, Sunday: Pongal

January 26, Thursday: Republic Day

January 28, Saturday

January 29, Sunday

FEBRUARY 2023

February 18, Saturday: Mahashivratri

February 19, Sunday

MARCH 2023

March 8, Wednesday: Holi

March 11, Saturday

March 12, Sunday

If you take leaves on March 9 and March 10 then you can enjoy a 5-day holiday and plan your trip accordingly.

APRIL 2023

April 4, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti

April 7, Friday: Good Friday

April 8, Saturday

April 9, Sunday

MAY 2023

May 5, Friday: Buddha Purnima

May 6, Saturday

May 7, Sunday

JUNE 2023

June 17, Saturday

June 18, Sunday

June 20, Tuesday: Rath Yatra

June 29, Thursday: Bakri Eid

JULY 2023

July 1, Saturday

July 2, Sunday

AUGUST 2023

August 12, Saturday

August 13, Sunday

August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day

August 16, Wednesday: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday)

August 26, Saturday

August 27, Sunday

August 29, Tuesday: Onam (Restricted Holiday)

August 30, Wednesday: Raksha Bandhan

SEPTEMBER 2023

September 7, Thursday: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)

September 9, Saturday

September 10, Sunday

September 16, Saturday

September 17, Sunday

September 19, Tuesday: Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday)

September 30, Saturday

OCTOBER 2023

October 1, Sunday

October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 21, Saturday

October 22, Sunday

October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra

NOVEMBER 2023

November 11, Saturday

November 12, Sunday: Diwali

November 13, Monday: Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday)

November 25, Saturday

November 26, Sunday

November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

DECEMBER 2023

December 23, Saturday

December 24, Sunday

December 25, Monday: Christmas