Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra: A heated argument erupted between the Congress party and the firebrand BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Twitter after the grand old party shared a pic of burning shorts, saying Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to ‘undo the damage done by BJP-RSS’. Sharing an image of a pair of brown shorts — similar to that of RSS’ khaki shorts — on fire, the Congress party said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was undertaken to “free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.”Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra: Second Leg Of Congress Campaign Led By Rahul Gandhi Sees Huge Turnout

“To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal”, the Congress party’s tweet read.

KHAKI SHORTS ON FIRE, TWEETS CONGRESS

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

‘LAST EMBERS WILL REDUCE TO ASHES SOON’: TEJASVI SURYA HITS BACK

Responding to Congress’ blazing tweet, BJP’s firebrand leader hit back at the grand old party and termed the picture as representation of Congress politics. “The picture is symbolic of Congress politics – of lighting fires in the country. Fires they lit in the past has burnt them in most of India. The remaining embers in Rajasthan and Chattisgrah will also reduce to ashes very soon. Save this tweet.”

In another tweet, the BJP MP blamed the Congress party for 1984 anti-Sikh riots and 2002 Godhra train brning case. “Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002. They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence. With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means”, Surya’s tweet read.