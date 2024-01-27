2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Appoints Election in-Charges For States And Union Territories; Top Points

BJP has appointed election in-charges for states and union territories for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi JP Nadda File image

New Delhi: In a major development, the Bharatiya Janata Partty has appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for States and Union Territories in view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Among the bigger names, the BJP has appointed Vinod Tawde for Bihar, Laxmikant Bajpai for Jharkhand and Viplav Kumar Dev for Haryana.

BJP appoints election in-charges and co-in-charges for States and Union Territories in view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Baijayant Panda will be the new in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Vinod Tawde appointed as election in-charge of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/JDeEe33OnO — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

2024 LS Polls: 96 crore citizens, Including 47 crore Women, Eligible To Cast Vote

Over 96 crore people, including 47 crore women, are eligible to cast votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, for which more than 12 lakh polling booths will be set up across India. Over 1.73 crore of those eligible to vote are in the age group of 18 to 19 years, according to Election Commission data.

As many as 1.5 crore polling personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the parliamentary elections to elect members of the 18th Lok Sabha. According to a 2023 letter sent by the EC to political parties, India had 17.32 crore registered voters in 1951, which rose to 19.37 crore in 1957. There were 91.20 crore voters in the 2019 polls.

Out of the total voters registered in the electoral rolls, nearly 18 lakh are persons with disabilities. In the first Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 45 per cent. It was 67 per cent in the last parliamentary polls.

The National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sudhanshu Trivedi, expressed concern on Saturday over the current political scenario in Bihar and the tense situation inside the INDIA bloc, citing the departure of key partners.

“When Rahul Gandhi did his first (Bharat Jodo) yatra, Congress lost in three states. Now, he is conducting his yatra from east to west. Their INDI alliance partners, TMC in West Bengal and AAP in Punjab, said that they would contest the election alone. Earlier, the BSP also announced the same in Uttar Pradesh. So I believe that the current situation within the INDI alliance could be termed “Dekhi zamane ki yari bichhade sabhi bari-bari,” Sudhanshu Trivedi, National Spokesperson, said.

Trivedi emphasized the need for a positive political approach and presented two distinct alternatives.

“There is no future for alliances built on negativity. There are two clear alternatives in front of the people of India: the leadership of Narendra Modi ji or the BJP and NDA alliance, which is the government in Jhansi, Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

(With inputs from agencies)

