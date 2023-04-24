Home

‘No Ego, Will Go Ahead Together’: Mamata Banerjee Meets Nitish Kumar, Signals Opposition Unity For 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Kolkata and said she has "no ego" in forming a grand-alliance of anti-BJP parties.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday signalled Opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls as she met her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar Yadav in Kolkata. In a joint press conference with Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee declared they “have no personal ego” and hence both the parties will go ahead together for the 2024 General Election.

“We will go ahead together. We have no personal ego, we want to work together collectively,” Mamata Banerjee said in a joint press conference with Nitish Kumar.

