2024 LS Polls: Mamata Banerjee Likely To Visit Delhi Next Week For ‘Important Political Meeting’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit New Delhi next week for a crucial political meeting.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may be visiting New Delhi next week to participate in a ‘very important political meeting,’ which is expected to take place on Wednesday. Banerjee’s visit to New Delhi will be after her 48-hour ‘dharna’ in Kolkata from Friday to press upon the Centre to clear the state’s dues, as per the reports of PTI.

Assumed Schedule Of Mamata Banerjee’s Visit

Mamata Banerjee’s visit is strategically planned to engage with key political leaders and explore possibilities of building alliances ahead of the upcoming political landscape, which includes the general elections, the report said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister, known for her astute political understanding, is likely to meet leaders from various opposition parties, keeping the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind. Moreover, the visit gains significance against the backdrop of the evolving political dynamics in the country.

Speculated Reasons Behind Her Visit

Mamata Banerjee has been an outspoken opponent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has played a crucial role in bringing the opposition parties together to oppose the central government. Her recent efforts to create a united front have gained momentum, and her trip to New Delhi is thought to be a calculated move to strengthen these connections even more.

While the details of her visit’s schedule are yet unknown, the report speculates that she will likely spend much of her time in the nation’s capital talking about political tactics, national challenges, and the direction of the next elections.

West Bengal’s leading state politician, Mamata Banerjee, has increased her political presence on the national stage. Her efforts to reach out to state leaders are part of a larger coalition-building strategy meant to pose a serious threat to the BJP in the next elections.

“The CM is likely to go to New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon after attending the state budget session. She is likely to take part in a very important political meeting there the next day,” the report said.

“Put Me Behind Bars And I will Come Out Of Prison..” Mamata Tells Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged the Union government to put her in prison, asserting that she will come out by making a hole there.

“West Bengal will move ahead. If all of India is put behind bars, nothing will be achieved. If I am put behind the bars I will come out making a hole there,” she said while addressing an administrative review meeting in Nadia district.

Banerjee also claimed that the activities against the opposition parties by the Union government entities have increased, keeping the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind.

(With inputs from agencies)

