New Delhi: Political bigwigs of over a dozen Opposition parties came together at a post-birthday dinner hosted by Kapil Sibal last night. If reports are to be believed, the leaders during the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the opposition unity and defeat the BJP in the 2022 UP assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Also Read - Miffed Over Suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Account, Congress to Hold Protest Today

Besides, Opposition leaders, all the members of the ‘Group of 23’ who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organizational overhaul were also present at the event. Following their presence, speculations are also rife that the leaders also discussed rejuvenating the Congress party. However, the leaders who attended the dinner rejected any speculation that it was related to the party’s internal functioning but said they want strong opposition unity ahead of the 2024 elections. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi's Twitter Account Suspended, Congress Says Due Process Being Followed

“Such meetings should be organized more frequently to ensure that the unity is strengthened further. We have to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh first in 2022 and then in general elections of 2024,” said an opposition leader, who was present during the meet. Also Read - Delhi Cantt Case: Twitter Takes Down Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet That Revealed Identity of Victim's Relatives

Among the political heavyweights present were RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, Omar Abdullah of National Conference, and Congress leader P Chidambaram. Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, Sanjay Singh of AAP, TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Derek O’Brien, BJD leaders Pinaki Mishra and Amar Patnaik, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and TK Elangovan, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary and leaders of TRS and TDS also attended the dinner meet.

The ‘Group of 23’ leaders who participated included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, besides Sibal who hosted the post-birthday dinner for them. Incidentally, this was the first such engagement of Congress leaders of the ‘Group of 23’ with top opposition leaders .

Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor & Anand Sharma & other Opposition leaders arrive at Kapil Sibal's residence for a meeting pic.twitter.com/RgHsMXDBmj — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

The sources said after the initial remarks by Sibal, all leaders said they had to get together to defeat the BJP first in UP in 2022 and then in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “We must fight the BJP together and remain united,” a leader was quoted as saying at the meeting.

The Opposition leaders also claimed the BJP has done ‘nothing’ for the oppressed and poor sections of society, especially during the pandemic and after, and the ruling the party needed to be ‘exposed’. The opposition parties have been ratcheting up pressure on the government on a slew of issues like the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post-birthday dinner by Sibal comes days after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hosted a breakfast for Opposition Party leaders at the Constitution Club in Delhi and the grand old Party had claimed in a press conference that it’s a picture of 2024.