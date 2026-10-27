2027 Assembly Elections: EC orders transfer of officers serving three years in poll-bound states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed the governments of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand to reassign all election-related officers serving in their home districts or completing three years in a single district.

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Election Commission of India directed poll-bound states to transfer officials. File image

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the governments of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to transfer officials in connection to the conduct of elections ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. ECI stated that those officers who have been in their home districts or those who have served in a district for more than three years during the past four years should Not continue in their current postings.

In a letter dated October 27, 2026, addressed to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of the five states, the Commission laid down detailed instructions on the transfer and posting of election-related officials to ensure impartiality and prevent the undue influence of local administrative machinery during the electoral process.

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In line with standard election protocol, the EC has ordered routine reassignments for civil and police officers key to election management in five poll-going states. Officials hitting the three-year threshold in their current district prior to the deadline, March 31, 2027, for Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, and May 31, 2027, for UP, will be relocated ahead of the polls.

The Commission clarified that promotions to posts within the same district would also count towards the three-year tenure. However, service at state headquarters, even if located within the same revenue district, would not be included in the calculation.

Who all are covered in the order?

According to the directive, the mandatory transfer guidelines extend across senior and ground-level administration. Covered roles include District Election Officers, Returning Officers, Additional District Magistrates, SDMs, Tehsildars, Block Development Officers, as well as Divisional and Municipal Commissioners.

Police officers from the rank of Sub-Inspector to Range Additional Director General and Inspector General are covered by the directive. It also applies to officers of Sub-Inspector rank and above in the excise and transport departments.

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Officers posted at state headquarters are exempt from the order. Staff not involved in election work, including doctors, engineers and teachers, are also exempt.

Which states are heading to polls in 2027?

Mandates for five state assemblies will expire between March and May 2027. The term of the 493-seat Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly concludes on May 22, 2027, while legislative terms for Manipur (60 members), Goa (40 members), Punjab (117 members), and Uttarakhand (70 members) are set to expire across various dates in March 2027.

Special provision for ongoing voter-list revision

Under the directive, reassignments for personnel involved in the ongoing Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls must be deferred until after the final publication of the voter lists. Any mid-process transfer required due to exceptional circumstances will require prior authorization from the Election Commission.

The direction comes amid the ECI’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and its ongoing efforts to update electoral rolls. The Commission recently announced a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories, including Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. The draft rolls are scheduled for publication on November 12, 2026, and the final electoral rolls on January 4, 2027.