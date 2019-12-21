Mumbai: A total of 2, 486 buildings were inspected by the Mumbai fire brigade this year from January to November, to see if the fire-fighting systems were in place. It was found out that nearly 208 buildings out of them lacked fire-fighting resources, because of which notices were also issued to these housing societies and commercial complexes.

Further, over 10, 000 hotels and restaurants were also audited by the officials for fire compliance. Out of them, the action was initiated against 6, 282 of them for non-compliance to fire safety norms.

Moreover, over 9, 000 cooking gas cylinders were also seized as they were being used illegally, reports said.

“The entire selection of buildings that needs to be inspected is random, and the number of structures not adhering to norms is huge. Those who do not comply with the notices issued, within the stipulated time, lose their water and electricity connections. Legal action is then taken against them,” Hindustan Times quoted Prabhat Rahagndale, chief fire officer, as saying.

There is a lack of awareness, and we are working towards reaching out to people. Prosecution is a part of this process, he said.