New Delhi: Ahead of the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas that is set to take place tomorrow, Air Marshal BS Dhanoa along with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, and Ex-Army Chief General VP Malik visited the Kargil War Memorial on Thursday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said, “The Air Force has changed a lot in 20 years, the biggest change that I think has taken place is our ability of reconnaissance and surveillance, we could not pick up the intrusion before Kargil operation, that has been a big change.”

Meanwhile, Army Chief Bipin Rawat earlier in the day had attacked Pakistan warning the nation to not try and attempt an incident like the 1999 conflict again.

Speaking at a ceremony for the commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas anniversary, he said, “It (Kargil war) was a big misadventure undertaken by the Pakistan army in 1999. They did not appreciate the will and the intent of the Indian political establishment and the Indian armed forces that we will never allow them to succeed.”

The 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas will be celebrated with grand gestures by the Indian Army rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who were a part of Operation Vijay.

Moreover, according to official sources, President Ram Nath Kovind, the supreme commander of the armed forces, will arrive in Dras town on Friday to attend the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory.

A ‘Victory Flame’ lit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 14 at the National War Memorial in Delhi will be received by the Army chief in Dras on Friday. It will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil war memorial.

