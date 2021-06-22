Mumbai: At least 21 new cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been identified in Maharashtra over the past week, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. The new strain is the mutant version of Delta variant which had caused the devastating second pandemic wave in India. However, scientists have said it is not a ‘cause of concern’ yet. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech Submits Phase 3 Clinical Trial Data of COVAXIN to DCGI, Say Govt Sources

"On Delta plus variant I want to say, Maharashtra took a decision on genome sequencing and 100 samples were collected from every district… Since May 15, over 7,500 samples have been collected and squeezed, in which we have found 21 cases (of Delta Plus variant)," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said speaking to reporters.

Tope stated that so far, 9 cases of the Delta Plus (B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1) variant have been found in Ratnagiri, 7 in Jalgaon, 2 in Mumbai, one in Palghar and one each in Sindhudurg and Thane.

He said that the vaccination status and travel history of the patients are being ascertained. “Further action is being taken in these cases so that complete information of these index cases is being taken,” Tope added.

The first case of Delta Plus variant in India was reported in a 64-year-old woman in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh who recovered from COVID-19 under home isolation.

However, the Centre has said that the Delta Plus covid variant has been around since March and it is not a variant of concern yet. “Its presence had been detected and submitted to the global data system,” NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul had said.