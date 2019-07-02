Pune: Six people died and three were injured when a wall of Sinhgad College in Ambegaon collapsed at around 1.15 AM on Tuesday. NDRF team was rushed to the spot. The rescue operation was underway.

The deceased include four women. The wall reportedly collapsed on a labour camp and four of the deceased hailed from Chhattisgarh. Reports say the control room of 5 NDRF received information that a wall had collapsed near Ambegaon Police station and that about ten people were feared trapped.

This is a developing story and more details will be added.

Meanwhile, a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Malad East, in Mumbai, early morning. The incident took place at Kurar village, Pimparipada- Malad East. Twelve bodies had been recovered till the last reports came in and four of the injured were in a critical condition. The wall collapsed on hutments leading to deaths. Thirteen people were admitted to the trauma centre at Jogeshwari and Shatabdi hospital, Kandivali.

An NDRF team was rushed to the spot. They were carrying dog squad too to trace people who may be trapped inside the rubble. Police and fire brigade teams were also present on the spot to facilitate relief and rescue work. More people are feared trapped under the collapsed wall.

In Kalyan, 40 kms from Mumbai, at least three people were killed and one injured in a wall collapse around midnight. The wall of National Urdu School, opposite Durgadi fort in Kalyan (West), fell on the nearby hutments killing two women and a three-year-old boy. A 16-year-old girl was injured in the accident.

The bodies were pulled out of the debris by rescue teams of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation fire team, police and civic officials.

The deceased have been identified as Shobha Kamble, Karina Mohammad Chand, and 3-year-old Hussein Mohammad Chand. Arti Raju Kardile suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Kalyan’s Rukminibai civic hospital.