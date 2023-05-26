Home

21 Lakh Litres Of Water Pumped Out Of Dam After Officer’s Phone Fell Into Reservoir, Check What Happened Next

New Delhi: Which is more crucial – a mobile phone or millions of gallons of water meant for parched fields? In a bizarre incident from Chhattisgarh, 21 lakh litres of water were drained from a reservoir to recover an expensive phone of a government official. In a statement, the official claimed that the water was ‘unusable’ and that he got ‘verbal permission’ from his senior.

The incident happened when Rajesh Vishwas, a food officer in Koilibeda block of Kanker district, was enjoying a holiday at the Kherkatta Dam when he accidentally dropped his smartphone worth Rs 1 lakh in the reservoir. After the phone fell into 15 feet-deep water, locals dived in to try and find it.

30-horsepower Pump Was Used to Drain Water

Panicked by the incident, Vishwas reached out to the Irrigation Department and discussed ways to retrieve his lost phone. After his discussion, a 30-horsepower pump was used to drain the reservoir’s water, resulting in the discharge of the stored water used for irrigation purposes.

One official from the Irrigation and Water Resource Department reached the spot after a complaint was filed and stopped the draining operation. However, the water level was already down six feet by the time it was stopped and nearly 21 lakh litres was pumped out.

Here’s How Offcier’s Phone Fell Into Water

Giving details, Rajesh Vishwas said his phone dropped from his hand while taking a selfie, and he had to get it back as the device had official departmental data.

He said he went to the dam on Sunday with a few friends to take a bath there on his off day and his phone slipped into the overflow tankers, whose water was not usable.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh slammed the state government, saying officials are treating the region as their ancestral property under the “dictatorial” state government.

He said people are dependent on water tankers in the extreme heat condition, and an official drained out 21 lakh litres of water.

What Happened Next?

After the incident was reported, the government official has been put under suspension. However, he claimed the water was “unusable” and that he got “verbal permission” from his senior to drain the water.

