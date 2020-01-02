New Delhi: About 21 trains in the Northern Railway region were delayed on Thursday morning due to low visibility as a thick fog blanketed most of North India. Keeping in mind the safety of the drivers, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists expecting foggy days ahead and asked them to take precautions for safe commute in low visibility.

The list of do’s advised motorists to check weather forecasts, drive slow, use low-beam lights, remain patient and use pavement markings.

“Use your low-beam headlights. High beams reflect off the moisture droplets in the fog, making it difficult to see,” said the advisory issued by Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Police N S Bundela.

The advisory suggests motorists to pull completely off the road in safe parking area if the fog is too dense. The advisory also advised drivers to refrain from the sudden acceleration and passing other slow-moving vehicles at a high speed.

Don’t stop on the travelled portion of the road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision, the advisory said. Two persons were killed and at least 12 got injured in a vehicle pile-up amid poor visibility due to fog on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Rewari district on Saturday morning.