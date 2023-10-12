21-Year-Old Chennai Girl Becomes British High Commissioner For A Day; Who Is She?

Shreya, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, currently teaches in a government school in Mumbai as a Teach for India fellow.

21-Year-Old Chennai Girl Becomes British High Commissioner For A Day; Who Is She?

New Delhi: 21-year-old Shreya Dharmarajan from Chennai became the British High Commissioner to India for one full day, getting a rare behind-the-scenes look at the life of a diplomat and seeing the UK-India partnership in action. The British High Commission in New Delhi has been organising the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition every year since 2017, to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. It provides an opportunity to Indian women, aged 18 to 23, to share their strengths with the world.

Trending Now

Its purpose is not just to offer a glimpse into the world of diplomacy but to empower young women and champion gender equality. This year’s winner, Shreya, was selected from over 180 applications and brought her passion for education and child psychology to the role. Throughout the day, Shreya utilised the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with women leaders in various fields.

You may like to read

She also learned about India’s efforts to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and witnessed the significant impact of the India-UK ASPIRE Programme in the development of electric vehicles.

“Spending a day as the British High Commissioner to India was an incredibly enlightening, enriching, and fulfilling experience. I had the opportunity to interact with and learn from inspiring exemplars of women’s leadership in wide-ranging fields. I was fortunate enough to be a part of lively discussions about India’s efforts toward further achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

Who Is Shreya Dharmarajan? British High Commissioner For A Day

Shreya, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, currently teaches in a government school in Mumbai as a Teach for India fellow.

Dharmarajan is the seventh recipient of the India edition of the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition, an event held each year since 2017.

As reported by The Hindu, Dharmarajan’s students served as a significant source of inspiration for her when she entered the competition. She was motivated to seek a platform to amplify the conversations that were already taking place within her classroom.

Shreya Dharmarajan’s day as British High Commissioner

During her day as the UK’s top diplomat in India, she participated in a diverse range of activities. She led discussions at the United Nations office in New Delhi focused on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), engaged with the accomplished women leaders of the Chevening SheLeads program, and met with Ajay Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, to discuss plans for enhancing research collaboration between the UK and India following the G20 Summit.

In her role as High Commissioner for the Day, Dharmarajan also unveiled a new report on electric vehicle charging infrastructure in collaboration with the Delhi transport department, as part of the Accelerating Smart Power and Renewable Energy in India (ASPIRE) bilateral technical assistance program.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES