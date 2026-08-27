21-year-old woman stabbed to death inside home in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, Gym trainer she knew suspected attacker

police have not yet officially confirmed the identity of the suspect or established the reason behind the killing. They are also trying to determine what happened inside the house before the attack.

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21-year-old woman stabbed to death inside home in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, Gym trainer she knew suspected attacker

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death while she was alone at her home in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Wednesday. The attacker reportedly knew the woman and fled after the incident. The woman, identified by a friend as Muskan, was a student and also worked as a model, according to IANS. The suspected attacker, identified by the friend as Imran, is reportedly a gym trainer who knew Muskan and went to the same gym.

According to police, Muskan was alone at her home in Old Mahavir Nagar when the attack took place. She was found seriously injured after neighbours heard her screams and rushed to the house. The neighbours reportedly found her lying in a pool of blood and alerted the authorities. The accused fled the area after the alleged stabbing and has not yet been arrested.

A friend of Muskan told IANS that he received a call informing him that she had been attacked after someone entered her house. “The boy’s name was Imran. He was a gym trainer at the same gym where Muskan used to work out,” the friend said.

However, police have not yet officially confirmed the identity of the suspect or established the reason behind the killing. Investigators are also trying to determine what happened inside the house before the attack.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta said police teams were searching for the suspect.

“We are searching for the culprit. The police are doing their job. You will be informed as soon as further information becomes available,” Gupta said.

Police teams are examining CCTV recordings from the neighbourhood to track the suspect and piece together the events leading up to the woman’s death.

The woman and the suspected attacker were known to each other, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and further details about the motive and circumstances of the killing are awaited.