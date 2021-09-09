Kolkata: At least 22 people were on Wednesday arrested from New Alipore area in Kolkata for running a fake call centre by impersonating Amazon customer care employees and duping several people, police said. A team of Anti-Rowdy section of Kolkata Police’s Detective Department received a tip-off and conducted a raid late Tuesday night at the centre located on Bankim Mukherjee Sarani in New Alipore.Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Air India Resumes Direct Flight Services From Hyderabad to London Today | Check Complete Schedule Here

The accused were found operating the call centre without any valid documents, a police officer said. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: SBI Offers Special EMI Facility For Its Debit Card Users Without Extra Charge. Here’s How to Avail it | Follow Step-by-step Guide

“Initial probe revealed that conversations were made by the accused over Voice Over Internet Protocol communication system, introducing themselves as employees of Amazon. They would tell the gullible callers that their gift money would be refunded,” he said. Also Read - Three Bombs Hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's Home in Kolkata, Guv Dhankhar Says 'Worrisome'

Among those duped, there are many residents of Australia, he said.

“The accused used software like Teamviewer and Anydesk to remotely access and take control over target computers and compelled the victims to pay in Australian dollars,” the officer said.

Many incriminating articles and documents were seized from the call centre, he added.

With PTI inputs