22 Dead In 9 Bihar Districts Due To Drowning, CM Nitish Kumar Announces Ex Gratia

Patna: At least 22 people have died due to drowning in nine districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours. The Bihar Government has taken cognizance of the unfortunate event and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each affected family. The Chief Minister expressed condolences for these tragic losses and pledged to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

Bihar: 22 people died due to drowning in 9 districts of the state in the last 24 hours; Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each family. pic.twitter.com/HPZUWWPkYX — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023

