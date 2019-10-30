Patna: Preparations for Chhath Puja are in full swing here, with the district administration leaving no stone unturned to ensure proper arrangements at the Chhath ghats. Ahead of the four-day Chhath Mahaparv, the authorities have declared as many as 22 ghats ‘dangerous’ and covered them with red cloth.

Elaborate arrangements are being made at 38 ponds for the Chhath vrat (fast).

“From Danapur to Patna city, arrangements have been made at as many as 90 ghats for fast observers. Chhat ghats are being prepared on the banks of the Ganga river for devotees. As a precautionary measure, barricades have been put up at the ghats in the wake of the rise in the water level in the Ganga river,” said a district administration official.