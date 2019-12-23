New Delhi: Over 22 lakh school students across Delhi on Monday swore to respect women and not abuse or mistreat them in any way, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

While the boys swore that they will not violate a women’s dignity, girls, on the other hand, promised to administer the same oath to their brothers.

“Today, the Mahila Suraksha Abhiyan was launched with 22 lakh children from all schools in Delhi. Police and law system have to be fixed. CCTV cameras and street lights are also being installed. But the thinking of society also has to change. We have to build a Delhi where women can leave the house at night without any fear,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The boys swore that they will respect women, do not abuse or mistreat a girl. All girls will go to their house and give the same oath to their brother and say that they love their brother very much, but if he will do wrong Will break up with brother forever,” Kejriwal added.

This exercise assumes significance amid the growing number of rape cases across India.

Last month, a 26-year-old doctor was gangraped and burnt alive in Telangana, that shook the nation’s conscience. A number of such incidents came to light thereafter, which also led to pan-India outrage on women outrage.

Earlier this month, while speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal had said that neither the government nor the police should be blamed for the crimes against women. “We should also see what has been done to the mentality of men, boys. Delhi schools should do something to make young boys sensitive. Only police and the government cannot do this. The society should change,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM had also requested Education Minister Sisodia to introduce courses, if needed, that would sensitise the male students on this issue. This idea, he hoped, would change the mindset of the society.