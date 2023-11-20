2+2 Meeting: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Calls 100,000 Plus Indian Students In Australia Living Bridge Between Two Nations; Here’s All Details

Reflecting on the milestones achieved, Dr. Jaishankar highlighted the significant impact of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which came into force in December of the preceding year. The unfolding economic implications of ECTA in the current year were acknowledged as a testament to the strengthening ties between the two countries.

New Delhi: In a recent development during the 2+2 meet with Australia, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, emphasized the pivotal role played by over 100,000 Indian students in Australia, referring to them as a “living bridge” fostering a strong connection between the two nations. The statement came during the 2+2 meeting, where Dr. Jaishankar underscored the exceptional nature of the bilateral relationship between India and Australia over the past year.

EAM Jaishankar Highlighted Impact Of Economic Cooperation And Trade Agreement (ECTA)

EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, “Let me also echo the sentiment that this has been an exceptional year for our relationship…When one looks at milestones, the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) entered into force last December and we are seeing its economic implications unfold this year…We can see today a million-strong Indian community and 100,000 plus Indian students really form a living bridge between our two countries.”

Both nations’ ministers are expected to discuss various issues, including in areas of defence and security, trade and investment, critical minerals, energy, climate change, S&T, space, education and people-to-people linkages. Moreover, regional and global issues are also on their agenda.

Taking on his social media X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, “Furthering – Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! RM @rajnathsingh & EAM @DrSJaishankar warmly received Deputy PM & Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP and FM @SenatorWong of Australia ahead of the 2nd – 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Ministers will exchange views on deepening multifaceted – ties, including in areas of defence and security, trade & investment, critical minerals, energy, climate change, S&T, space, education and people to people linkages. Regional and global issues are also on agenda.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that progress has been made in several areas during his meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, adding that today’s meeting has provided an opportunity to further deepen the defence partnership between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said that it is great to be back in India. He congratulated India for the way it hosted the World Cup. He highlighted the importance that Australia attaches to its relationship with India.

He further stressed that India and Australia share traditions of democracy, rule of law, freedom of speech and heritage, including cricket. He stated that Australia considers its relationship with India to be one of the most important in the world.

Earlier, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles inspected the Tri-Services Guard of Honour in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block lawns in New Delhi. The two Australian leaders will co-chair the India-Australia 2+2 dialogue with their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be held in the national capital on Monday, during which a wide range of strategic, defence and security issues are expected to be discussed between the two countries, an official statement said. Moreover, the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a cornerstone of the India-Australia relationship and an opportunity to progress in working together to shape the type of region they want.

