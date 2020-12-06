New Delhi: A whopping total of at least 227 persons, including children as young as 4 years old, on Sunday, fell ill in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. Officials are investigating the reason behind the sudden illness and suspect contaminated water. However, a case of viral encephalitis has also not been ruled out. Also Read - IMD Issues Red Alert To These Four Districts in Kerala, Heavy Rain Expected Over Tamil Nadu

According to a report by The Indian Express, the people who fell ill belonged to four adjacent societies that had complained of contamination of drinking water 10 days back. Also Read - AP Police Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2020: Admit Card Released on Official Website, Here's How to Download

The incident came to light after a number of people, especially children, started vomiting and even fainted or suffered seizures. Many of them also complained of a burning sensation in their eyes. They were admitted to Eluru Government Hospital with a few in critical condition. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Speaks to Tamil Nadu CM, Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

At least 70 persons have been discharged till now, while 76 women and 46 children continue to be hospitalised. District Collector R Muthyala Raju said that all their blood samples have been collected to determine the cause of the illness, the report stated.

The district collector and health officials have now begun a door-to-door survey of the affected area to check if it was water contamination or a case of viral disease.