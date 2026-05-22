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23 May IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain and sudden hailstorms to lash multiple states; severe heat wave to persist in plains | All details

23 May IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain and sudden hailstorms to lash multiple states; severe heat wave to persist in plains | All details

The IMD has predicted that heavy rain and sudden hailstorms will lash multiple states on May 23 while a severe heat wave continues to scorch the northern and central plains.

A woman commutes through a two-wheeler placed with a hood used as a cover from heatwave on a hot summer day, in Ahmedabad (PTI)

23 May IMD weather forecast: As the plains of North India battle an intense multi-state heat wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued urgent warnings ranging from severe heat waves over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to sudden hailstorms in the northern hills. Meanwhile, the top weather department has also predicted unexpected dust storms and high-velocity thundershowers are disrupting West India and Rajasthan, thus bringing immense relief to the residents of these areas. Here is the essential, state-wise breakdown of the intense weather transitions taking action across the country for May 23rd.

23 May IMD weather forecast: Zone wise

North India IMD weather forecast

Punjab: Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on 22nd-23rd May. Heat wave conditions from 22nd-28th May, escalating to severe heat wave from 24th-27th May.

Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi: Rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) for Haryana and Chandigarh on 22nd May. Regional heat wave from 22nd-28th May, with severe heat wave from 24th-27th May.

Also read: Good news for residents of Delhi amid intense heatwave as Rekha Gupta govt plans to develop ‘oxygen parks’, they will be used for…

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Rajasthan: West Rajasthan experiences rainfall, gusty winds, and dust storms on 22nd May, followed by severe heat wave from 24th-28th May. Statewide heat wave from 22nd-28th May.

Uttar Pradesh: Statewide heat wave from 22nd-28th May, turning severe in East Uttar Pradesh during the same period. Warm night conditions from 22nd-24th May.

Uttarakhand: Hailstorm on 22nd May. Heat wave from 26th-28th May.

Himachal Pradesh: Hailstorm on 22nd-23rd May. Heat wave from 26th-28th May.

Central India IMD weather forecast

Madhya Pradesh: Heat wave from 22nd-28th May, with severe heat wave striking East Madhya Pradesh during the same period.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist, says IMD

A per the IMD weather forecast, Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the plains of northwest India, Central and East India, and parts of Peninsular India during the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Also read: IMD Rain alert: Relief for residents as weather department predicts heavy rainfall for THESE states; check details

The IMD stated that heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from May 22 to May 28.

“Severe heatwave conditions over East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh are expected during the same period,” the IMD said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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