23-Year-Old Gujarati Youth, Fooled By Agents Into Fighting For Russia, Killed In Air Strike

Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya, a 23-year-old who worked as a ‘helper’ in the Russian army, was killed in a Ukrainian airstrike in the Donetsk region on 21 February.

In a tragic turn of events, Hemil Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, a young man hailing from Gujarat, met an untimely demise while serving in the Russian army on the Ukraine front. The 23-year-old who worked as a ‘helper’ in the Russian army, was killed in a Ukrainian airstrike in the Donetsk region on 21 February. Hemil’s journey to Russia was motivated by social media posts calling for ‘helpers’ in the Russian army. Leaving his homeland on December 14, Hemil secured a job through a recruitment agent, only to find himself in the midst of a conflict he never anticipated.

Hemil was one of 12 Indian youngsters who were lured to Russia under the guise of security helpers, only to be coerced into participating in the war against Ukraine. Many Indians have migrated to Russia to work under this profile but were reportedly forced to fight the country’s war against Ukraine. The majority of these individuals hailed from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The devastating news of Hemil’s death in an air strike came as a sudden blow to his family, who were kept in the dark until a fellow worker broke the news on February 23. Initially met with disbelief, the family later confirmed the tragic incident through various sources. In remembrance of Hemil, the Mangukiya family held a solemn prayer session in Varachha, the neighborhood where he spent his formative years, to mourn his passing.

“On Feb 23, my brother Ashwinbhai received a call from Hemil’s friend, who was working with him.”The family didn’t believe the news. “We cross-checked it with other sources. Sadly, the information was true,” Atul Mangukiya, an uncle of Hemil Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, said.

According to media reports, Hemil applied for the security job in Russia after coming across a YouTube video. After getting the information that his job was guaranteed, Hemil went to Moscow via Chennai. He was then recruited as a helper in the Russian army.

Hemil took up a job in Russia and his first salary of Rs 2.3 lakh was credited to his bank account a few days before the unfortunate incident. The family is now planning to request the Indian government to liaise with Russian authorities for clarity on the circumstances of Hemil’s death.

“The young man learned of the Russian army looking for “helpers” on social media. Based on a recruitment agent’s directions, he reached that country and took up a job that apparently paid handsomely. “Hemil’s first salary of Rs 2.3 lakh hit his bank account a few days ago,” his uncle said.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into Hemil’s journey to Russia and his employment there. It was noted that he travelled on a regular visa, and investigations are ongoing to understand the details surrounding his relocation and work in the country. Hemil’s untimely demise highlights the complexities and risks associated with individuals seeking opportunities in conflict zones based on online information.

Pleas to bring back Indians from Russia

AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Feb 21 urged prime minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take steps to bring back the 12 Indians who were reportedly forced to fight in Ukraine alongside the Russian Army.

The Hyderabad MP said the PM and the EAM should take up the issue with Russia and bring the youth safely to India as their families are worried over their safety. He claimed these unemployed youth who had gone to Russia to work as security personnel at buildings were cheated and taken to the war front.

Owaisi claimed that the three agents cheated the unemployed youth by sending them to Russia to fight against Ukraine. Faisal Khan, one of the agents, is in Dubai while Sufiyan and Puja are from Mumbai. Ramesh and Moin are Indian agents in Russia, Owaisi claimed.

