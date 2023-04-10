23-Year-Old Navy Official Dies Onboard Frontline Warship During Sea Operations; Probe Ordered
A 23-year-old Indian Navy personnel reportedly died after sustaining grievous injuries onboard a frontline missile frigate during operations at sea.
New Delhi: A 23-year-old Indian Navy personnel died after sustaining grievous injuries onboard a frontline missile frigate during operations at sea, officials said on Sunday. Mohit, who was a Hull Artificer 4, was deployed onboard guided missile frigate INS Brahmaputra. The accident took place on Saturday.
Also Read:
“In an unfortunate accident at sea on April 8, Mohit, Hull Artificer 4, aged 23 years, succumbed to injuries onboard INS Brahmaputra during operations at sea,” a senior Navy official said.
You may like to read
“A board of inquiry is being ordered to investigate the cause,” he said.
The Hull Artificer 4 is a rank equivalent to Petty Officer.
The details of the accident is not immediately known.
Chief of Navy Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of the Navy paid tributes to Mohit.
“Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy pay tribute to Mohit, HA4, who lost his life during an exercise at sea on 08 Apr 23 & extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the Navy said in a tweet.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.