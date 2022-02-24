New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions along the border of Ukraine with Russia, Kerala Chief Minister Pinayi Vijayan to Thursday wrote a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for immediate intervention to ensure the safety of Indian students in Ukraine of which 2,320 are Malayalees. Also Read - European Union Agrees to Hit Russia With Sanctions After Vladimir Putin Wages War On Ukraine

"We are seriously concerned with the present situation in Ukraine, and worried about the safety of our students pursuing education in that country. Among the Indian students in Ukraine, there are 2320 students

belonging to Kerala. 'Many of the students are staying back as they do not want a break in their studies," Vijayan wrote.

“I am writing this letter to request the kind intervention of your goodself with the authorities in that country for ensuring the safety of our students. Also request your kind intervention to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights.” he added.

Several students from Gujarat who are studying in Ukraine also made a desperate appeal that they be evacuated, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the east European country on Thursday.

While the Gujarat government has not specified the exact number of students from the state still stuck in Ukraine, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani gave an assurance on Thursday that the Centre as well as the Indian Embassy in Ukraine were doing everything possible to ensure the safe return of the students. “All Indian citizens, including these students, were already given emergency contact numbers. The students must remain in touch with the Embassy in Ukraine,” Vaghani, who is also the state government’s spokesperson, told reporters.

Recently, several stranded Indians, including Gujarati students, were brought back in a flight, he said. “But, some Gujaratis could not board the flight at that time. Now, the situation is worsening there,” the minister noted.

“I want to assure the students that their safety is the priority of the Indian government. Our government had evacuated stranded Indians in the past and we will do it this time too,” he said.