Lucknow: A Bahraich court sentenced 24 accused to life imprisonment in a case related to murder and violence during Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2000, Free Press Journal reported on Wednesday. There were a total of 30 accused in the case. The court set aside cases of six of them as they died during the trials.

The incident dates back to June 14, 2000, when 30 people attacked a poll booth in Haraiyya Dolkua village in Bahraich district and killed a local. They came equipped with firearms, bombs and other weapons and also indulged in bogus voting.

During the attack, one person died and seven others were injured with gunshots. Following that cases under Sections 147, 148, 302/149, 307/149, 323, 171 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered against all the 30 accused.

The verdict comes ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh slated for April-May.