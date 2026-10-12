24 coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Good news for commuters as Indian Railways launches long-distance travel with luxury facilities like hot shower and mini-pantries

Vande Bharat Sleeper train update: In a matter of good news for commuters who love travelling in Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, the Indian Railways is set to elevate long-distance travel with the introduction of the new 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Jointly developed by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai and BEML, Bengaluru, this high-capacity trainset promises luxury amenities surpassing even the iconic Rajdhani Express. Designed to cater to high passenger demand on long-haul routes, the initiative marks a major milestone in modernizing India’s passenger rail infrastructure with improved onboard services and higher capacity. As per media reports, the train will have features like hot showers, advanced shock-free suspension, crash buffers and dedicated reading and viewing lights. Here are all the details you need to know about the new 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train.
The upgraded trainset features significant enhancements to passenger comfort and convenience. With 24 coaches, capacity expands from 823 to 1,224 passengers. A highlight of the new design is a fully air-conditioned pantry car serving fresh, high-quality meals, supported by mini-pantries in every coach. Each coach also includes dedicated storage for fresh linens and towels. Indian Railways plans to roll out 50 such super-capacity trains, with the first prototype scheduled for completion by the end of the year.
|Feature
|Existing 16-Coach Variant
|Upcoming 24-Coach Variant
|Total coaches
|16 coaches
|24 coaches
|Manufacturer
|BEML, with support from ICF
|Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai
|Manufacturing target
|Part of the existing sleeper train programme
|50 trainsets planned
|Main purpose
|Long-distance overnight travel
|Longer-distance journeys with higher passenger demand
|Pantry car
|No dedicated pantry car in the existing design
|Dedicated pantry car planned
|Food service
|Food service arrangements without a dedicated pantry car
|Pantry car will allow food to be heated and served onboard
|Toilets
|Modern toilets
|Additional toilets planned to support more passengers
|Berth configuration
|11 AC 3-tier, 4 AC 2-tier and 1 AC First Class coach
|Final coach and berth configuration not yet confirmed
|Passenger capacity
|Around 823 berths
|Expected to be higher; exact capacity not announced
|Operating speed
|Designed for 160 km/h
|Expected to retain the existing design speed 160 km/h
|Safety system
|KAVACH, CCTV surveillance and fire safety systems
|Detailed specifications to be confirmed
|Expected rollout
|Regular service began in January 2026
|Targeted for June 2027
In a related update, operational staff of the Vande Bharat trains will soon begin advanced training at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The institute has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), Jamalpur, to strengthen technical capacity in advanced rolling stock technologies. For a background, IR currently operates 79 Vande Bharat trains across various routes, with plans to introduce more in the near future.
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