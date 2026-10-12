24 coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Good news for commuters as Indian Railways launches long-distance travel with luxury facilities like hot shower and mini-pantries

Indian Railways is developing a 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train featuring 1,224 seats, a fully AC pantry car and luxury amenities surpassing the Rajdhani Express.

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24 coaches Vande Bharat Sleeper train- Representational AI image

Vande Bharat Sleeper train update: In a matter of good news for commuters who love travelling in Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, the Indian Railways is set to elevate long-distance travel with the introduction of the new 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Jointly developed by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai and BEML, Bengaluru, this high-capacity trainset promises luxury amenities surpassing even the iconic Rajdhani Express. Designed to cater to high passenger demand on long-haul routes, the initiative marks a major milestone in modernizing India’s passenger rail infrastructure with improved onboard services and higher capacity. As per media reports, the train will have features like hot showers, advanced shock-free suspension, crash buffers and dedicated reading and viewing lights. Here are all the details you need to know about the new 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Details on new 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train

The upgraded trainset features significant enhancements to passenger comfort and convenience. With 24 coaches, capacity expands from 823 to 1,224 passengers. A highlight of the new design is a fully air-conditioned pantry car serving fresh, high-quality meals, supported by mini-pantries in every coach. Each coach also includes dedicated storage for fresh linens and towels. Indian Railways plans to roll out 50 such super-capacity trains, with the first prototype scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train vs 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Feature Existing 16-Coach Variant Upcoming 24-Coach Variant Total coaches 16 coaches 24 coaches Manufacturer BEML, with support from ICF Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai Manufacturing target Part of the existing sleeper train programme 50 trainsets planned Main purpose Long-distance overnight travel Longer-distance journeys with higher passenger demand Pantry car No dedicated pantry car in the existing design Dedicated pantry car planned Food service Food service arrangements without a dedicated pantry car Pantry car will allow food to be heated and served onboard Toilets Modern toilets Additional toilets planned to support more passengers Berth configuration 11 AC 3-tier, 4 AC 2-tier and 1 AC First Class coach Final coach and berth configuration not yet confirmed Passenger capacity Around 823 berths Expected to be higher; exact capacity not announced Operating speed Designed for 160 km/h Expected to retain the existing design speed 160 km/h Safety system KAVACH, CCTV surveillance and fire safety systems Detailed specifications to be confirmed Expected rollout Regular service began in January 2026 Targeted for June 2027

Vande Bharat operating staff to train at IIT Kharagpur

In a related update, operational staff of the Vande Bharat trains will soon begin advanced training at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The institute has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), Jamalpur, to strengthen technical capacity in advanced rolling stock technologies. For a background, IR currently operates 79 Vande Bharat trains across various routes, with plans to introduce more in the near future.