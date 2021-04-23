Patna: The Coronavirus situation is only worsening in Bihar as more and more deaths are being reported on a daily basis. A total of 24 Coronavirus patients admitted to Nalanda Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) in Patna died in the last 24 hours. At least 17 other COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease on Thursday. NMCH is Bihar’s first COVID-dedicated hospital. Meanwhile, around 100 doctors, nurses, and other staff have tested positive during the current second wave, NMCH COVID nodal officer Mukul Kumar Singh informed PTI yesterday. Also Read - Ensure Oxygen Tankers Not Stopped: PM Modi Tells CMs After Kejriwal Blames Some States For Hampering Movement of 02

The hospital is also reportedly battling a serious oxygen crisis. The situation is so dire that the hospital’s superintendent wrote to the Principal Secretary of Health Department a few days ago, highlighting the acute oxygen shortage in the hospital. “The crisis is severe, the patients will die and the government will make me responsible, take action.”

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary, Dr. Vinod Kumar Singh had levelled serious allegations against the Patna District Administration. He had alleged that the administration had taken control of NMCH’s oxygen supply in the past few days, as per a report by Bhaskar. Oxygen coming for NMCH was being sent to other hospitals, he had alleged. Singh said that patients will die if the situation didn’t improve. He feared that he would be blamed for it as he urged to be relieved from his duty before the situation got out of hand.

Meanwhile, a total of 750 doctors and health workers of six prominent government hospitals of Bihar have been infected with coronavirus during the current COVID-19 wave. This is a cause of worry for the state government as the country’s health infrastructure is already struggling with persisting oxygen crisis and shortage of beds at a time when cases are spiralling quickly.

Reports of doctors and staff falling prey to the infection came from three prominent hospitals of Patna-AIIMS, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH)- besides Sri Krishna Medical College, Muzaffarpur,Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur and Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College & Hospital, Gaya.